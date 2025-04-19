Commerce Bank Buys 1,618 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.76 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

