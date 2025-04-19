Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $187.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

