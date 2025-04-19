Elevatus Welath Management Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elevatus Welath Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,664,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,747,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

