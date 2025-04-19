Elevatus Welath Management Sells 367 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elevatus Welath Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

