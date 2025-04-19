Claret Asset Management Corp Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $251.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.17. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

