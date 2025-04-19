United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a 4.5% increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.03. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

