United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a 4.5% increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
United Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UBOH opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.03. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.
About United Bancshares
