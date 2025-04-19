Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $13.46 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
