Claret Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 35,593 Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Primo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Primo Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PRMB opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20. Primo Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. Equities analysts predict that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

