WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.
WesBanco Price Performance
NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.10 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.
About WesBanco
