WesBanco, Inc. (WSBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

WesBanco Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.10 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

