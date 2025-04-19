Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is Claret Asset Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Claret Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for 3.7% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $23,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $357.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.16 and its 200 day moving average is $382.26. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

