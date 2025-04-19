Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share by the bank on Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $4.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

