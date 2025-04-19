Claret Asset Management Corp Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103,758 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp owned about 0.62% of Denny’s worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2,820.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,854 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 274,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 251,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kelli Valade acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $49,761.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,094.78. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn bought 9,815 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $49,860.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,423.28. This represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $104,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.