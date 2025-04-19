NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (NAC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on June 3rd

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.88, a current ratio of 325.56 and a quick ratio of 23.73.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

