Marshall Wace LLP Sells 347,615 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 347,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of STERIS worth $35,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,585,000 after purchasing an additional 172,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,130,000 after buying an additional 378,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $238,836,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,141,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,569,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of STE opened at $222.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.19. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $197.84 and a 12-month high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.