Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,082,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,431,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.39% of Microchip Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 60,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.