Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $20.31 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.