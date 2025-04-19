Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75,773 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 2.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $25,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.10%.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

