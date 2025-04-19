68,835 Shares in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Bought by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,835 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Covalis Capital LLP owned about 0.13% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 103.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $21.12 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

