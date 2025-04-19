Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

