Cornerstone Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,585 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $147.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSD

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.