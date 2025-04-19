Cornerstone Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS opened at $86.49 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

