Covalis Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 50,229 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,229 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MasTec by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Stock Down 1.2 %

MTZ opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.79.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MasTec from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

