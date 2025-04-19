AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Boosted by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,265,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,854,000 after buying an additional 617,365 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $22,925,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $21,941,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 721,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,392,000 after purchasing an additional 111,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

