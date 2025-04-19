Curi RMB Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,152 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for 1.0% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $41,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,677,000 after purchasing an additional 87,757 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in AMETEK by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 62,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.60.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $157.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,512.89. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,318.40. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

