Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 282,630 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,475,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of Welltower worth $942,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $147.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.76 and a 1 year high of $158.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

