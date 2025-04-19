Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 22,610 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.2% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $50,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $238,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 62,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 238,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,051,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

