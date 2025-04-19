Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 530,094 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Meta Platforms worth $5,261,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 24,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 231,285 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,747.13. This trade represents a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total value of $255,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,950. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,901 shares of company stock worth $260,806,516 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $684.10.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $501.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $608.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

