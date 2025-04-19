Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lifted by Dnca Finance

Dnca Finance boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.5% of Dnca Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $151.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $787.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

