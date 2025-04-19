TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $12,170,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $7,955,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 245,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

TEGNA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

