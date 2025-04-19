Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 32,264 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Curi RMB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,264 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,243,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veritex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,149,000 after buying an additional 125,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VBTX. Hovde Group raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

