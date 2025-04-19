Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 3,562 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Range Resources worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 180.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 142,938 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Range Resources by 61.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after buying an additional 604,199 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

RRC opened at $34.14 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.