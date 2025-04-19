Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Columbia Sportswear worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,356,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

