AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.00 and last traded at $232.10. Approximately 1,540,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,782,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $3,211,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $2,811,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 153,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

