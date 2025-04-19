Covalis Capital LLP Invests $8.75 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 319,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,754,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.3% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

KMI stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 over the last ninety days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

