Curi RMB Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Curi RMB Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up about 0.8% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $35,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

