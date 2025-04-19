Covalis Capital LLP Has $6.80 Million Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Covalis Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,559 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after buying an additional 617,460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 382,798 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

