Covalis Capital LLP Buys 16,184 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Covalis Capital LLP increased its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the quarter. RB Global comprises approximately 2.4% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings in RB Global were worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in RB Global by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in RB Global by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $106.90.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,756.21. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

