Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR opened at $25.32 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

