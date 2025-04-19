Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 543,400 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 548.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Comerica were worth $39,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

