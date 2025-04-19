Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $14.44 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB opened at $285.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.62 and a 200 day moving average of $281.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.