United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

