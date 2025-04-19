Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

IAU stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.