Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Globant worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Globant from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.94.

Globant Price Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

