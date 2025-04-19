DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $16.57 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

