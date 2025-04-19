Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $151.67, but opened at $156.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares last traded at $153.21, with a volume of 8,189,700 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $787.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

