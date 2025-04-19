Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Insider Jorge Andres Cedron Sells 3,816 Shares of Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,790.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $565,675. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFIX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 480.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

