Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Arturo R. Moreno Buys 980,644 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno purchased 980,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $911,998.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 61,210,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,725.94. This trade represents a 1.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CCO stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.72.
Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
About Clear Channel Outdoor
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.
