Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,828,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,928,568.58. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,132,900.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,812,800.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $2,737,350.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,182,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.47 and a beta of 2.30. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $86.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,797,000 after acquiring an additional 909,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 138,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 368,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $117,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,011,000 after buying an additional 1,305,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

