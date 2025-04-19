StockNews.com Upgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2025

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFGFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.