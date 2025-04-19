StockNews.com Upgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.