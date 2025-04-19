StockNews.com Upgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

