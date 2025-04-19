Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 221,906 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lyft by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 142,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

